Power industry M&A deals total $12.7bn in Asia-Pacific in June 2022

Total power industry M&A deals worth $12.7bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2022, led by TotalEnergies’ $12.5bn acquisition of 25% stake in Adani New Industries, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 731.4% over the previous month of $1.53bn and a rise of 412.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.48bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 94.36% share of the global power industry M&A deal value that totalled $13.48bn in June 2022. With a 92.80% share and deals worth $12.51bn, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across power industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 26 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 85.71% over the previous month and a rise of 18.18% over the 12-month average. China recorded nine deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific power industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry M&A deals accounted for 99.7% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five power deals stood at $12.67bn, against the overall value of $12.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TotalEnergies $12.5bn acquisition deal for 25% stake in Adani New Industries

2) The $84.31m acquisition of 15.2% stake in Suzhou Thvow Technology by Shanghai Electric Holding Group

3) Samsung Engineering $41m acquisition deal for 25% stake in Dong Nai Plastic Water

4) The $29.74m acquisition of CGN (Hubei) Integrated Energy ServicesLimited by CGN Wind Power

5) VNTR XXI $18.72m acquisition deal for 15% stake in One Stop Warehouse

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

