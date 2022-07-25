Power industry M&A deals total $13.5bn globally in June 2022

Total Power industry M&A deals worth $13.5bn were announced globally in June 2022, led by TotalEnergies’ $12.5bn acquisition of Adani New Industries, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 0.9% over the previous month of $13.6bn and a rise of 69.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $7.94bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $12.72bn. At the country level, the India topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.51bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Power industry M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in June 2022 was the US with 14 deals, followed by the UK with 13 and China with nine.

In 2022, as of June, Power M&A deals worth $42.25bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 41.4% year on year.

Power industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 98.3% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Power M&A deals stood at $13.24bn, against the overall value of $13.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five Power industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TotalEnergies $12.5bn acquisition deal for 25% stake in Adani New Industries

2) The $418.72m acquisition of Triton Power by Equinor and SSE Thermal

3) Blink Charging $200m acquisition deal with SemaConnect

4) The $84.31m acquisition of 15.24% stake in Suzhou Thvow Technology by Shanghai Electric Holding Group

5) Samsung Engineering $41m acquisition deal for 24% stake with Dong Nai Plastic Water

Related Companies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.