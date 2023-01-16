Total power industry M&A deals worth $30.7bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by GD Power Development’s $6.14bn acquisition of 11% stake in Guoneng Dadu River Basin Hydropower Development, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 27.9% over the previous quarter of $42.54bn and a drop of 29.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $43.54bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $14.39bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.99bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 119 deals, followed by the UK with 32 and Germany with 28.

In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $100.07bn were announced globally in power industry, marking a decrease of 33.4% year on year.

M&A deals in power industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals in power industry accounted for 33.4% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $11.88bn, against the overall value of $30.7bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five power industry power deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GD Power Development’s $6.14bn acquisition deal for 11% stake in Guoneng Dadu River Basin Hydropower Development

2) The $1.68bn acquisition of 19.9% stake in Hitachi Energy by Hitachi

3) Tanweer Infrastructure’s $1.47bn acquisition deal with Sembcorp Energy India

4) The $1.32bn asset transaction of Mytrah Energy India by JSW Neo Energy

5) NTPC Green Energy’s $1.27bn asset transaction deal with NTPC