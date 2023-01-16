Total power industry M&A deals worth $30.7bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by GD Power Development’s $6.14bn acquisition of 11% stake in Guoneng Dadu River Basin Hydropower Development, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 27.9% over the previous quarter of $42.54bn and a drop of 29.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $43.54bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $14.39bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.99bn.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 119 deals, followed by the UK with 32 and Germany with 28.
In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $100.07bn were announced globally in power industry, marking a decrease of 33.4% year on year.
M&A deals in power industry in Q3 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals in power industry accounted for 33.4% of the overall value during Q3 2022.
The combined value of the top deals stood at $11.88bn, against the overall value of $30.7bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five power industry power deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) GD Power Development’s $6.14bn acquisition deal for 11% stake in Guoneng Dadu River Basin Hydropower Development
2) The $1.68bn acquisition of 19.9% stake in Hitachi Energy by Hitachi
3) Tanweer Infrastructure’s $1.47bn acquisition deal with Sembcorp Energy India
4) The $1.32bn asset transaction of Mytrah Energy India by JSW Neo Energy
5) NTPC Green Energy’s $1.27bn asset transaction deal with NTPC