Power industry M&A deals total $557.8m in Europe in June 2022

Total power industry M&A deals worth $557.8m were announced in Europe in June 2022, led by Equinor and SSE Thermal’s $418.72m acquisition of Triton Power, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 94.7% over the previous month of $10.44bn and a drop of 79.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.77bn.

Europe held a 4.14% share of the global power industry M&A deal value that totalled $13.48bn in June 2022. With a 3.25% share and deals worth $438.45m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across power industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 32 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 10.34% over the previous month and a rise of 23.08% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 13 deals during the month.

Europe power industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry M&A deals accounted for 81.1% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five power deals stood at $452.45m, against the overall value of $557.8m recorded for the month.

The top five power industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Equinor and SSE Thermal $418.72m acquisition deal with Triton Power

2) The $15.56m acquisition of Custom Solar by Mitie Group

3) Enersense International $9.47m acquisition deal with Voimatel

4) The $6.25m acquisition of 82% stake in myFC Holding by K Ohlin Fastigheter

5) Smart Metering Systems $2.45m acquisition deal for 25% stake in Clenergy EV

