Power industry M&A deals total $6.9bn in Europe in May 2022

Total power industry M&A deals worth $6.9bn were announced in Europe in May 2022, led by Siemens Energy’s $4.64bn acquisition deal for 32.9% stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2147.2% over the previous month of $305.27m and a rise of 255.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.93bn.

Europe held a 68.53% share of the global power industry M&A deal value that totalled $10.01bn in May 2022. With a 46.35% share and deals worth $4.64bn, Spain was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across power industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 28 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 47.37% over the previous month and a rise of 7.69% over the 12-month average. Germany recorded six deals during the month.

Europe power industry M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top three power industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top three power deals stood at $6.86bn, against the overall value of $6.9bn recorded for the month.

The top three power industry M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Siemens Energy $4.64bn acquisition deal for 32.9% stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

2) The $2.18bn acquisition of ContourGlobal by Cretaceous Bidco

3) Britishvolt $38.32m acquisition deal with EAS Batteries

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.