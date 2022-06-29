Power industry private equity deals total $2.3bn globally in May 2022

Total Power industry private equity deals worth $2.3bn were announced globally in May 2022, with Beijing Guanghe Confluence New Energy Technology Enterprise, China Life Insurance, CITIC Securities, Guohua Military and Civil Integration Industrial Development Fund Management, Sichuan Energy Investment Development, Zheneng Electric Power and Zhuhai Deqing Hengda Investment Partnership No 3’ $1.12bn private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 43.6% over the previous month of $4.04bn and a drop of 59.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.68bn.

Related

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.85bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.85bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Power industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in May 2022 was the US with four deals, followed by the Germany with three and Italy with two.

In 2022, as of May, Power private equity deals worth $16.74bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 48.3% year on year.

Power industry private equity deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Power industry private equity deals accounted for 95.7% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Power private equity deals stood at $2.18bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five Power industry private equity deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Guanghe Confluence New Energy Technology Enterprise,China Life Insurance,CITIC Securities,Guohua Military and Civil Integration Industrial Development Fund Management,Sichuan Energy Investment Development,Zheneng Electric Power and Zhuhai Deqing Hengda Investment Partnership No 3 $1.12bn private equity deal with China National Nuclear Huineng

2) The $737.95m private equity of JA Solar Technology by Caitong Fund Management,GF Fund Management,GF Securities,Nanjing Bofangwei Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership) and Quam Fund Management

3) Antin Infrastructure Partners $157.53m private equity deal with Power Dot

4) The $105.53m private equity of Morrow Batteries by ABB,Agder Energi Venture,Arendals Fossekompani,NOAH,Nysno Klimainvesteringer,PKA and Siemens Financial Services

5) GIC,M&G Investment Management,Macquarie Group,MitsuiLtd and Snam $63.78m private equity deal with Storegga Geotechnologies

Related Companies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.