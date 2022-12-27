Total power industry private equity deals worth $4.5bn were announced globally in November 2022, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s $1.77bn private equity deal for 25% stake in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 65.6% over the previous month of $13.16bn and a drop of 2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.62bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.18bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.78bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in November 2022 was the US with nine deals, followed by the UK with four and Sweden with two.

In 2022, as of November, power private equity deals worth $49.76bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 38.7% year on year.

power industry private equity deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry private equity deals accounted for 76.9% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five power private equity deals stood at $3.48bn, against the overall value of $4.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry private equity deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s $1.77bn private equity deal for 25% stake in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN)

2) The $561.78m private equity of 66.7% stake in Newave Energia by Newave Energia I Advisory Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes Multiestrategia and XP Investimentos

3) KKRInc’s $400m private equity deal with Serentica Renewables

4) The $400m private equity of ReNew Power by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

5) The Carlyle Group’s $350m private equity deal with Aspen Power Partners