Power industry private equity deals total $4.9bn globally in June 2022

Total Power industry private equity deals worth $4.9bn were announced globally in June 2022, with Credit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners’ $969.18m private equity deal with Repsol Renovables SLU being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 114.9% over the previous month of $2.28bn and a drop of 17.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.97bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.57bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.11bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Power industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then South and Central America.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in June 2022 was the US with 14 deals, followed by the France with three and Kenya with two.

In 2022, as of June, Power private equity deals worth $23.25bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 40.7% year on year.

Power industry private equity deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five Power industry private equity deals accounted for 56.9% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Power private equity deals stood at $2.79bn, against the overall value of $4.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five Power industry private equity deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Credit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners $969.18m private equity deal for 25% stake in Repsol Renovables SLU

2) The $750m private equity deal with Intersect Power by Climate Adaptive Infrastructure,TPG Rise Climate and Trilantic Capital Management

3) Gulf Pacific Power and Harbert Infrastructure Fund VI (“HIF VI”) $400m private equity deal with DE Shaw Renewable Investments

4) The $350m private equity of Agilitas Energy by Carval Investors

5) Warburg Pincus $320m private equity deal with Viridi Energy Management

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.