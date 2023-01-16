Total power private equity deals worth $9.8bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, with EastBridge Partners, Korea Investment Partners and Stella Investments’ $1.52bn deal with SK Innovation’s being biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 11.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 43.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $17.35bn.

Comparing private equity deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for power industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q3 2022 the US with 32 deals, followed by the UK with 17 and The Netherlands with four.

In 2022, at the end of , private equity deals worth $32.79bn were announced globally across the power industry, marking a decrease of 51.6% year on year.

private equity deals in power industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry private equity deals accounted for a 51% share of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five power private equity deals stood at $5bn, against the overall value of $9.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five power industry deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EastBridge Partners, Korea Investment Partners and Stella Investments’s $1.52bn private equity deal with SK Innovation

2) The $1.39bn private equity of Biffa by Bears Bidco

3) Capital Power and Manulife Infrastructure Fund II’s $894m private equity deal with Midland Cogeneration VenturePartnership

4) The $700m private equity of Vanguard Renewables by BlackRock Real Assets

5) Partners Group’s $500m private equity deal with Budderfly