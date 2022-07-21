Power industry venture financing deals total $1.9bn globally in June 2022

The $333.71m venture financing of Perpetual Next was the Power industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.9bn were announced globally in June 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 45.5% over the previous month of $1.32bn and a rise of 4.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.83bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $881.88m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $881.69m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Power industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in June 2022 was the US with 23 deals, followed by the China with 15 and the UK with six.

In 2022, as of June, Power venture financing deals worth $10.36bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 117.6% year on year.

Power industry venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five Power industry venture financing deals accounted for 54.2% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Power venture financing deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five Power industry venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Momentum Capital Partners $333.71m venture financing deal with Perpetual Next

2) The $198m venture financing of Electric Hydrogen by Breakthrough Energy Ventures,Capricorn Partners,Climate Pledge Fund,Cosan,Energy Impact Partners,Equinor Ventures,Fifth Wall Ventures Management,Honeywell,Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,Prelude Ventures,Rio Tinto,S2G Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank and Trinity Capital

3) Fady Mishriki,Guy Haddleton,Jarden,Rod Drury,Sam Morgan and Stephen Tindall $195.13m venture financing deal with Lodestone Energy

4) The $160m venture financing of Zap Energy by Breakthrough Energy Ventures,Chevron Technology Ventures,DCVC,Energy Impact Partners,Lowercarbon Capital,Shell Ventures and Valor Equity Partners

5) GIC Special Investments and Sequoia China Investment Management $152.7m venture financing deal with Envision Digital International

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

