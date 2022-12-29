Total power industry venture financing deals worth $268.4m were announced in North America in November 2022, led by $70m venture financing of Dandelion Energy, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 69.2% over the previous month of $870.7m and a drop of 68.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $862.35m.

North America held a 16.99% share of the global power industry venture financing deal value that totalled $1.58bn in November 2022. With a 15.54% share and deals worth $245.49m, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across power industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 21 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 23.53% over the previous month and a drop of 27.59% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 18 deals during the month.

North America power industry venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry venture financing deals accounted for 58.9% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five power venture financing deals stood at $158.05m, against the overall value of $268.4m recorded for the month.

The top five power industry venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Building Ventures, Collaborative Fund, GV Management Co, Len X, New Enterprise Associates and NGP ETP’s $70m venture financing deal with Dandelion Energy

2) The $28m venture financing of EV Realty by Alpaca VC, Broadscale Group, Fifth Wall Ventures, NGP ETP and Segue Sustainable Infrastructure

3) Desjardins Capital Markets, Export Development Canada, Fonds de solidarite FTQ and Investissement Quebec’s $22.8m venture financing deal with Ingeniarts Technologies

4) The $20m venture financing of RoadRunner Recycling by Fifth Wall Ventures Management

5) Ecosystem Integrity Fund and Helios Climate Ventures’s $17.25m venture financing deal with Accelerated Memory Production