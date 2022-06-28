Power industry venture financing deals total $447.9m in Asia-Pacific in May 2022

Total power industry venture financing deals worth $447.9m were announced in Asia-Pacific in May 2022, led by $151.3m venture financing of Guangzhou Juwan Technology Research, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 32.4% over the previous month of $338.29m and a drop of 31.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $656.21m.

Related

Asia-Pacific held a 36.71% share of the global power industry venture financing deal value that totalled $1.22bn in May 2022. With a 21.58% share and deals worth $263.27m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across power industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 22 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 69.23% over the previous month and a rise of 83.33% over the 12-month average. China recorded 15 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific power industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry venture financing deals accounted for 84% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five power venture financing deals stood at $376.12m, against the overall value of $447.9m recorded for the month.

The top five power industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Borun Investment,Guangzhou Nanyue Fund Group,Guangzhou Science and Technology Financial Innovation Investment Holdings,Hanhui Investment,Tencent Investment and Xinxin Holding $151.3m venture financing deal with Guangzhou Juwan Technology Research

2) The $128m venture financing of Ather Energy by Hero MotoCorp and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

3) Tsinghua Holdings Capital $47.76m venture financing deal with Zhongshu Guoneng Technology

4) The $32.41m venture financing of PowerX (Japan) by BEMAC,Future Creation Fund,Imabari Shipbuilding,Japan Airlines Innovation Fund,MitsuiLtd,Mizuho Capital,MUFG Bank,Nippon Gas,NYK Line.,Spiral Capital and Tokyo Century

5) China National Financial Securities and Xiamen Torch Group Venture $16.64m venture financing deal with Shanghai Jinyang Technology

Related Companies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.