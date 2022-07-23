Power industry venture financing deals total $534.5m in Asia-Pacific in June 2022

Total power industry venture financing deals worth $534.5m were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2022, led by $195.13m venture financing of Lodestone Energy, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7.8% over the previous month of $495.78m and a drop of 23.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $697.21m.

Asia-Pacific held a 27.84% share of the global power industry venture financing deal value that totalled $1.92bn in June 2022. With a 10.16% share and deals worth $195.13m, New Zealand was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across power industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 25 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 8.70% over the previous month and a rise of 78.57% over the 12-month average. China recorded 15 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific power industry venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry venture financing deals accounted for 91.4% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five power venture financing deals stood at $488.63m, against the overall value of $534.5m recorded for the month.

The top five power industry venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fady Mishriki,Guy Haddleton,Jarden,Rod Drury,Sam Morgan and Stephen Tindall $195.13m venture financing deal with Lodestone Energy

2) The $152.7m venture financing of Envision Digital International by GIC Special Investments and Sequoia China Investment Management

3) Legend Capital $104.18m venture financing deal with Talent New Energy

4) The $21.64m venture financing of 5B Australia by Artesian Venture Partners and The AES

5) BlueRun Ventures,Fosun Group and K2VC $14.98m venture financing deal with iBattery Cloud

