Power industry venture financing deals total $604.5m in North America in May 2022

Total power industry venture financing deals worth $604.5m were announced in North America in May 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Arcadia Power, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1.6% over the previous month of $594.87m and a drop of 17.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $729.93m.

North America held a 49.55% share of the global power industry venture financing deal value that totalled $1.22bn in May 2022. With a 49.54% share and deals worth $604.43m, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across power industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 28 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 6.67% over the previous month and a rise of 3.70% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 26 deals during the month.

North America power industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry venture financing deals accounted for 69.6% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five power venture financing deals stood at $420.5m, against the overall value of $604.5m recorded for the month.

The top five power industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadscale Group,Camber Creek,Drawdown Fund,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Keyframe Capital Partners,MCJ Collective,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management,Triangle Peak Partners and Wellington ManagementLLP $200m venture financing deal with Arcadia Power

2) The $150m venture financing of Mainspring Energy by Bill Gates,Impresa Management,Khosla Ventures,Lightrock,Lineage Ventures and Princeville Capital

3) Amazon Climate Pledge Fund,Ecosystem Integrity Fund,Future Shape and I Squared Capital $31m venture financing deal with Ambient Photonics

4) The $23m venture financing of SparkCharge by Mark Cuban Companies,Pendulum Holdings,Pusha T,Rise of the Rest Seed Fund,Silicon Valley Bank,Summer Watson and Tale Venture Partners

5) S2G Ventures $16.5m venture financing deal with Common Energy

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.