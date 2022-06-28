US power industry sees a drop of 4.08% in deal activity in May 2022

US power industry saw a drop of 4.08% in overall deal activity during May 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by TotalEnergies’ $1.6bn acquisition of 50% stake in Clearway Energy Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

A total of 47 deals worth $2.3bn were announced in May 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 49 deals.

Related

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 26 deals, which accounted for 55.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 17 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 36.2% and 8.5% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US power industry with total deals worth $1.61bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $604.43m and $46.1m respectively.

US power industry deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five power industry deals accounted for 89.5% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five power deals stood at $2.03bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TotalEnergies $1.6bn acquisition deal for 50% stake in Clearway Energy Group

2) The $200m venture financing of Arcadia Power by Broadscale Group,Camber Creek,Drawdown Fund,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Keyframe Capital Partners,MCJ Collective,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management,Triangle Peak Partners and Wellington ManagementLLP

3) Bill Gates,Impresa Management,Khosla Ventures,Lightrock,Lineage Ventures and Princeville Capital $150m venture financing deal with Mainspring Energy

4) The $46.1m private equity deal with Cartier Energy by Pantheon Infrastructure and Vauban Infrastructure Partners

5) Amazon Climate Pledge Fund,Ecosystem Integrity Fund,Future Shape and I Squared Capital $31m venture financing deal with Ambient Photonics

Related Companies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.