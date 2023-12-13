The latest issue of our digital magazine, Future Power Technology, is out now. Read it online here on any device.
In this issue, we delve into the intricate dynamics of the power sector, exploring its impact on geopolitics, climate action commitments, technological innovations, and more.
First, we unravel the strategic dance between India and China as they vie for influence in South Asia through investments in hydropower. Next, we analyse recent developments in the US-China bilateral commitment on climate action leading up to COP28. We also shed light on how IoT can be a beacon of hope for populations most vulernable to energy poverty. Additionally, we cover the EU’s ambitious stance in the cleantech trade battle with China, blockchain’s potential to revolutionise the power industry, and the groundbreaking use of lidar buoys for predicting offshore weather.
As we approach the end of the year, this issue closes with a comprehensive snapshot of the key insights and themes that have shaped the power sector in the past year. We invite you to explore and reflect on the transformative forces driving change in the global energy landscape.
All this and more in the latest issue of Future Power Technology, free to read online.
