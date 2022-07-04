Asia-Pacific’s power industry IT hiring activity rises 3.7% in June 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 3.7% rise in IT hiring activity in the power industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen an increase of 1.8% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 16.31% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 0.59% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 52.72% in June 2022, a 24.51% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 20.65% in June 2022, marking an 11.63% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.5% in June 2022, an 11.54% drop from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 7.34% in June 2022, a 12.5% rise over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 16.11% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s power industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Siemens posted 155 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 13.89% over the previous month, followed by Schneider Electric with 59 jobs and a 10.61% drop. Vestas Wind Systems with 43 IT jobs and Clearway Energy with 12 jobs, recorded a 7.5% rise and a 70.73% drop, respectively, while Orsted recorded a 250% increase with 7 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s power industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 68.48% share in June 2022, a 23.64% decrease over May 2022. Australia featured next with an 8.42% share, down 27.91% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 7.88% share, a growth of 38.1% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.35%, down by 25.93% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.7% share, registered a decline of 10.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.68% share, down 8.51% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.