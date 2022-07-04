Clearway Energy’s IT hiring activity rises 2.4% in June 2022

US-based company Clearway Energy’s IT hiring rose 2.4% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 0.71% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 45.94% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 3.06% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Clearway Energy IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Clearway Energy, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.67% in June 2022, and a 63.16% drop over May 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.29% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 40%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 9.52% in June 2022, a 100% rise from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Clearway Energy

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 57.14% share, which marked a 70.73% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 42.86%, registering a flat month-on-month growth.

Sweden commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 42.86% share in June 2022, an 80% growth over May 2022. Philippines featured next with a 23.81% share, up 66.67% over the previous month. India recorded a 23.81% share, a decline of 86.11% compared with May 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Clearway Energy IT hiring activity in June 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 52.38%, down by 59.26% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 23.81% share, a growth of 150% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Junior Level job ads with a 23.81% share, down 77.27% over May 2022.