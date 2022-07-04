Enel’s IT hiring activity declines 6.5% in June 2022

Italy-based company Enel’s IT hiring declined 6.5% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.97% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.72% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.33% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Enel IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Enel, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 38.71% in June 2022, and a 7.69% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 19.35% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 7.69%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.74% in June 2022, a 57.14% rise from May 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Enel

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 54.84% share, which marked a 21.43% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 24.19%, registering a flat month-on-month growth. South & Central America was the third leading region with an 11.29% share and a flat growth over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Asia-Pacific with a share of 9.68% and a month-on-month flat growth.

Italy commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 32.26% share in June 2022, a 5.26% growth over May 2022. US featured next with a 24.19% share, up 7.14% over the previous month. Romania recorded an 11.29% share, an increase of 133.33% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Enel IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.68%, flat growth from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 29.03% share, a growth of 125% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.29% share, down 50% over May 2022.