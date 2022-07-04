Europe’s power industry IT hiring activity drops 0.2% in June 2022

Europe witnessed a 0.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the power industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 1.13% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 8.96% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 41.84% in June 2022, a 15.53% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 27.02% in June 2022, marking a 7.1% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 12.95% in June 2022, a 30.19% rise from May 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 11.26% in June 2022, a 3.23% decline over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 22.43% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s power industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Siemens posted 145 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered an increase of 33.03% over the previous month, followed by Vestas Wind Systems with 74 jobs and a 19.35% growth. Nordex with 38 IT jobs and Enel with 34 jobs, recorded an 11.76% rise and a 21.43% rise, respectively, while E.ON recorded a 3.33% increase with 31 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s power industry

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 22.7% share in June 2022, a 5.47% decrease over May 2022. The UK featured next with a 13.32% share, down 37.17% over the previous month. Denmark recorded a 9.38% share, a growth of 42.86% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.67%, down by 15.08% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 16.51% share, registered a growth of 49.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 14.45% share, down 9.41% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.