France’s power industry IT recruitment activity rises 6.2% in June 2022

France’s power industry registered a 6.2% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.85% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.53% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.36% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations recorded a share of 46.88% in June 2022, registering a 1400% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 25% share, a decrease of 33.33% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 25%, registering a 300% rise from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.13%, down 75% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 433.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Siemens posted 25 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 733.33% over the previous month, followed by Schneider Electric with 4 jobs and a 33.33% growth. Octopus Energy with 1 IT job and ChargePoint Holdings with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Water recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.13%, up by 78.57% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.75% share, registered an increase of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 3.13% share, down 50% over May 2022.