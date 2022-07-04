Germany’s power industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.2% in June 2022

Germany’s power industry registered a 5.2% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.33% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.8% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 40.5% in June 2022, registering a 20.97% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 25.62% share, an increase of 10.71% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 21.49%, registering an 18.18% rise from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.09%, down 8.33% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 11.36% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Siemens posted 33 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 10.81% over the previous month, followed by Nordex with 29 jobs and a 20.83% growth. E.ON with 20 IT jobs and EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg with 9 jobs, recorded a 42.86% growth and a 12.5% growth, respectively, while Vattenfall recorded an increase of 40% with 7 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.29%, down by 17.71% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.01% share, registered an increase of 155.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 14.88% share, down 18.18% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.83%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.