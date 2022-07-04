India’s power industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.5% in June 2022

India’s power industry registered a 4.5% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.59% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.62% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 1.01% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in India’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.71% in June 2022, registering a 24.26% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.44% share, a decrease of 3.92% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.33%, registering a 32.26% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 6.35%, down 15.79% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 10.66% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Siemens posted 130 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 8.45% over the previous month, followed by Schneider Electric with 59 jobs and a flat growth. Vestas Wind Systems with 18 IT jobs and Enel with 6 jobs, recorded an 18.18% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Adani Green Energy recorded a decline of 66.67% with 5 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.02%, down by 28.4% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 40.87% share, registered a decline of 16.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.71% share, down 27.03% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.4%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.