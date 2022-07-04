IT hiring in global power industry drops 1.6% in June 2022

The global power industry noticed a 1.6% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 over the previous month, led by Siemens 17.67% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The power industry’s overall hiring activity declined 2.59% when compared with May 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for an 8.57% share of the global power industry’s hiring activity in June 2022, up 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of June 2022 were 3.9% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 12.83% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive power IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 38.76% emerged as the top IT occupation in the power hiring activity in June 2022, a 22.48% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 24.67% in June 2022, down 18.3% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with a 14.71% share in June 2022, a decline of 6.36% over the previous month, and Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 13.38% share in June 2022 and a rise of 6.44% over May 2022.

Top five power companies by recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 5.66% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Siemens posted 371 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 2.88% over the previous month, followed by NextEra Energy with 160 jobs and a 19.4% growth. Vestas Wind Systems with 125 IT jobs and Duquesne Light with 114 jobs, recorded a 12.61% growth and a 40.63% drop, respectively, while Schneider Electric recorded a 3% drop with 97 job postings during June 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in power industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 55.19% share, which marked a 21.58% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 25.38%, registering an 8.26% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 17.52% share and a 19.83% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.24% and a month-on-month drop of 10.34%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.67%, registering a 26.32% decrease over the previous month.