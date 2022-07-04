Italy’s power industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.9% in June 2022

Italy’s power industry registered a 1.9% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.34% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.31% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.77% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Italy’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Italy’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 40% in June 2022, registering a 26.32% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 22.86% share, an increase of 33.33% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.14%, registering a 20% rise from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.43%, up 100% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Italy’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 40.91% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Italy’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Enel posted 20 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 5.26% over the previous month, followed by Prysmian with 4 jobs and a flat growth. Siemens with 4 IT jobs and Acea with 2 jobs, recorded a 100% growth and a 100% growth, respectively, while Element Labs recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.86%, up by 4.76% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 31.43% share, registered an increase of 120% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.71% share, down 66.67% over May 2022.