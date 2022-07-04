Middle East & Africa’s power industry IT hiring activity rises 5.2% in June 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 5.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the power industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen an increase of 16.48% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.56% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 1.03% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 57.14% in June 2022, a 33.33% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 14.29% in June 2022, marking a flat month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 14.29% in June 2022, a flat growth from May 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.14% in June 2022, a 75% decline over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average flat growth in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s power industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Siemens posted 11 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered an increase of 266.67% over the previous month, followed by Scatec with 1 job and a flat growth. Amentum Services with 1 IT job and Rubicon Renewables with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and an 87.5% drop, respectively, while recorded a flat growth with job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s power industry

Egypt commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 28.57% share in June 2022, a 33.33% increase over May 2022. United Arab Emirates featured next with a 28.57% share, up 300% over the previous month. South Africa recorded a 14.29% share, a drop of 84.62% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.57%, down by 38.89% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.29% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.14% share, flat growth over May 2022.