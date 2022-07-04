North America’s power industry IT hiring activity drops 4.8% in June 2022

North America witnessed a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the power industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 4.52% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 6.88% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.23% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 32.87% in June 2022, a 25% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 25.11% in June 2022, marking a 24.22% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 16.65% in June 2022, a 5.39% drop from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 15.62% in June 2022, a 2.16% decline over the previous month.

Top five power companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 13.14% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s power industry during June 2022 over previous month.

NextEra Energy posted 160 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered an increase of 19.4% over the previous month, followed by Duquesne Light with 114 jobs and a 40.63% drop. Siemens with 56 IT jobs and Exelon with 43 jobs, recorded a 34.88% drop and a 10.42% drop, respectively, while Amentum Services recorded a 208.33% increase with 37 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s power industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 94.82% share in June 2022, a 22.33% decrease over May 2022. Canada featured next with a 4.31% share, down 5.66% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.86% share, a flat growth compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.01%, down by 23.47% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.85% share, registered a decline of 16.83% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.27% share, down 24.36% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.86%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.