Slovakia’s power industry IT recruitment activity rises 26.8% in June 2022

Slovakia’s power industry registered a 26.8% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 9.12% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 35.45% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 4.56% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Slovakia’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 77.78% in June 2022, registering a 425% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 14.81% share, an increase of 300% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.41%, registering a flat growth from May 2022.

Top five power companies in Slovakia’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Siemens posted 27 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 237.5% over the previous month.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.96%, up by 240% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 33.33% share, registered an increase of 200% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 3.7% share, flat growth over May 2022.