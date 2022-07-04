South & Central America’s power industry IT hiring activity drops 15.8% in June 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 15.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the power industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.44% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 3.53% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 1.09% over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Computer and Information Analysts Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 34.62% in June 2022, a 12.5% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 30.77% in June 2022, marking an 11.11% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 19.23% in June 2022, a 44.44% drop from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 7.69% in June 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five power companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average flat growth in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s power industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Enel posted 7 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Energisa with 4 jobs and a 42.86% drop. Siemens with 4 IT jobs and CPFL Energia with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 50% rise, respectively, while Alupar Investimento recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s power industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 53.85% share in June 2022, a 33.33% decrease over May 2022. Colombia featured next with a 23.08% share, up 200% over the previous month. Argentina recorded a 15.38% share, a flat growth compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.54%, down by 27.27% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.23% share, registered a growth of 25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 19.23% share, up 66.67% over May 2022.