UK power industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.1% in June 2022

The UK’s power industry registered an 8.1% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.49% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.94% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.06% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 32.39% in June 2022, registering a 54.9% decline over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 23.94% share, a decrease of 29.17% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 19.72%, registering a 6.67% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 11.27%, down 11.11% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 28.57% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

SSE posted 11 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 65.63% over the previous month, followed by Vestas Wind Systems with 9 jobs and an 80% growth. Drax Group with 5 IT jobs and United Utilities Group with 5 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 28.57% decrease, respectively, while Prysmian recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.65%, down by 33.75% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.31% share, registered an increase of 18.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 5.63% share, down 77.78% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.41%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.