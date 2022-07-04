US power industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.2% in June 2022

The US’s power industry registered a 5.2% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.51% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.85% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.22% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in the US’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.91% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 32.58% in June 2022, registering a 26.19% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 25.39% share, a decrease of 24.39% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 16.01%, registering a 7.37% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 15.83%, down 3.33% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 13.15% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

NextEra Energy posted 160 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 19.4% over the previous month, followed by Duquesne Light with 114 jobs and a 40.63% drop. Siemens with 49 IT jobs and Exelon with 43 jobs, recorded a 37.18% decline and a 10.42% decrease, respectively, while Amentum Services recorded an increase of 208.33% with 37 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.87%, down by 24.74% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.48% share, registered a decline of 17.08% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.74% share, down 24.45% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.91%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.