Vestas Wind Systems’s IT hiring activity rises 8.4% in June 2022

Denmark-based company Vestas Wind Systems IT hiring rose 8.4% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 5.15% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.85% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.6% growth over the last three-month average share.

Related

Database and Network Administrators and Architects tops Vestas Wind Systems IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Vestas Wind Systems, Database and Network Administrators and Architects emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.6% in June 2022, and a 16.33% rise over May 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 26.4% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 2.94%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.6% in June 2022, a 20% rise from May 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Vestas Wind Systems

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 59.2% share, which marked a 19.35% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 34.4%, registering a 7.5% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 5.6% share and a flat growth over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.8% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

Denmark commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 28% share in June 2022, a 12.9% growth over May 2022. Philippines featured next with an 18.4% share, up 35.29% over the previous month. India recorded a 14.4% share, a decline of 18.18% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Vestas Wind Systems IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.8%, up by 6.58% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.2% share, a growth of 17.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8% share, up 66.67% over May 2022.