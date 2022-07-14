Asia-Pacific electricity procurement contracts activity down 35% in Q2 2022

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

There were 47 electricity procurement contracts announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 35% over the last four-quarter average of 72, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 177 contracts and a 43.1% share, followed by T&D Project with 89 contracts and a 21.7% share and Generation Equipment with 58 contracts and a 14.1% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Power Purchase Agreement: 43 contracts and a 91.5% share Project Implementation: four contracts and an 8.5% share.

Solar is top technology for Asia-Pacific electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at electricity procurement contracts by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, solar accounted for 41 contracts with a 77.4% share, followed by wind with eight contracts and a 15.1% share and thermal with one contract and a 1.9% share.

Asia-Pacific electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of electricity procurement contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

West Holdings (Japan): 2,700MW from four contracts Vietnam Electricity (Vietnam): 1,200MW from one contract Solar Energy Corporation of India (India): 390MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

JERA (Japan): 2,700MW from four contracts Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Vietnam): 1,200MW from one contract Adani Green Energy (India): 390MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

