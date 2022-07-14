Asia-Pacific generation equipment contracts activity down 27% in Q2 2022

There were 58 generation equipment contracts announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 27% over the last four-quarter average of 79, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 177 contracts and a 43.1% share, followed by T&D Project with 89 contracts and a 21.7% share and Generation Equipment with 58 contracts and a 14.1% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 47 contracts and an 81% share Project Implementation: eight contracts and a 13.8% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three contracts and a 5.2% share.

Solar is top technology for Asia-Pacific generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at generation equipment contracts by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, solar accounted for 23 contracts with a 40.4% share, followed by wind with 18 contracts and a 31.6% share and thermal with ten contracts and a 17.5% share.

Asia-Pacific generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of generation equipment contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

Sichuan Investment Group: 1,400MW from one contract Zhenhai Natural Gas Power Generation (China): 860MW from one contract Dyna Drug: 0.13MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 2,270MW from three contracts Sinohydro Engineering Bureau four (China): 1,200MW from one contract Zhejiang Electric Power Construction (China): 860MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

