Asia-Pacific generation equipment tenders activity up 23% in Q2 2022

There were 86 generation equipment tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a rise of 23% over the last four-quarter average of 70, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.
-
Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.
T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 184 tenders and a 49.7% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 86 tenders and a 23.2% share and T&D Project with 55 tenders and a 14.9% share during the quarter.
The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:
- Supply & Erection: 73 tenders and an 84.9% share
- Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 13 tenders and a 15.1% share.
Thermal is top technology for Asia-Pacific generation equipment tenders in Q2 2022
Looking at generation equipment tenders by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, thermal accounted for 86 tenders with a 100% share.
-
Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.
All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.
More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.