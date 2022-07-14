View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Asia-Pacific power plant contracts activity down 28% in June 2022

By Carmen

There were 39 power plant contracts announced in the Asia-Pacific region in June 2022, marking a drop of 28% over the last 12-month average of 54, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in June 2022 with 39 contracts and a 45.3% share, followed by T&D Project with 19 contracts and a 22.1% share and Electricity Procurement with 14 contracts and a 16.3% share during the month.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

  1. Project Implementation: 23 contracts and a 59% share
  2. Consulting & Similar Services: nine contracts and a 23.1% share
  3. Power Purchase Agreement: seven contracts and a 17.9% share.

Solar is top technology for Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in June 2022

Looking at power plant contracts by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, solar accounted for 26 contracts with a 65% share, followed by wind with six contracts and a 15% share and hydro with four contracts and a 10% share.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

  1. Sichuan Investment Group: 1,400MW from one contract
  2. NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts
  3. Ceylon Electricity Board (Sri Lanka): 500MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

  1. China Energy Engineering (China): 1,636MW from five contracts
  2. Shandong Yijian Construction (China): 630MW from four contracts
  3. Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

Related Companies
BIS Both Industrial Services BV

Mechanical Equipment for Cooling Tower and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers

Visit Profile
Promecon

Process Control Systems for the Power Industry

Visit Profile
Quartzelec Ltd

Rotating Machine Services (up to 600MW) | HV / LV Contracting Services

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The power industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Power Technology