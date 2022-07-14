Asia-Pacific power plant contracts activity down 28% in June 2022

There were 39 power plant contracts announced in the Asia-Pacific region in June 2022, marking a drop of 28% over the last 12-month average of 54, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template15_Contracts_Segment_Monthly_6_2022_Asia_Pacific_Power_Plant_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in June 2022 with 39 contracts and a 45.3% share, followed by T&D Project with 19 contracts and a 22.1% share and Electricity Procurement with 14 contracts and a 16.3% share during the month.

Related

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 23 contracts and a 59% share Consulting & Similar Services: nine contracts and a 23.1% share Power Purchase Agreement: seven contracts and a 17.9% share.

Solar is top technology for Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in June 2022

Looking at power plant contracts by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, solar accounted for 26 contracts with a 65% share, followed by wind with six contracts and a 15% share and hydro with four contracts and a 10% share.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template15_Contracts_Segment_Monthly_6_2022_Asia_Pacific_Power_Plant_BarChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

Sichuan Investment Group: 1,400MW from one contract NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts Ceylon Electricity Board (Sri Lanka): 500MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 1,636MW from five contracts Shandong Yijian Construction (China): 630MW from four contracts Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.