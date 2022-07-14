Asia-Pacific power plant contracts activity up 20% in Q2 2022

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

There were 177 power plant contracts announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a rise of 20% over the last four-quarter average of 148, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template16_Contracts_Segment_Quarterly_2_2022_Asia_Pacific_Power_Plant_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 177 contracts and a 43.1% share, followed by T&D Project with 89 contracts and a 21.7% share and Generation Equipment with 58 contracts and a 14.1% share during the quarter.

Related

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 129 contracts and a 72.9% share Consulting & Similar Services: 26 contracts and a 14.7% share Power Purchase Agreement: 17 contracts and a 9.6% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: five contracts and a 2.8% share.

Solar is top technology for Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at power plant contracts by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, solar accounted for 122 contracts with a 65.9% share, followed by wind with 28 contracts and a 15.1% share and thermal with 18 contracts and a 9.7% share.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template16_Contracts_Segment_Quarterly_2_2022_Asia_Pacific_Power_Plant_BarChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

Rajasthan Renewable Energy (India): 10,000MW from one contract Riau Islands: 3,062MW from one contract County of Buxel and Government of Xinjiang Tacheng: 3,000MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific power plant contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

THDC India (India): 10,000MW from one contract China Energy Engineering (China): 4,527.69MW from 21 contracts Sunseap Group (Singapore): 3,062MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.