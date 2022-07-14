Asia-Pacific power plant tenders activity down 74% in Q2 2022

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

There were 25 power plant tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 74% over the last four-quarter average of 95, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 184 tenders and a 49.7% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 86 tenders and a 23.2% share and T&D Project with 55 tenders and a 14.9% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 21 tenders and an 84% share Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 16% share.

Solar is top technology for Asia-Pacific power plant tenders in Q2 2022

Looking at power plant tenders by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, solar accounted for 23 tenders with an 88.5% share, followed by wind with two tenders and a 7.7% share and thermal with one tender and a 3.8% share.

Asia-Pacific power plant tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

NTPC Renewable Energy (India): 1,255MW from one tender Manila Electric (Philippines): 850MW from one tender Germany Trade And Invest (Germany): 214.95MW capacity from four tenders.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

