Asia-Pacific Solar technology contracts activity drops 42% in June 2022

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in June 2022 saw 33 contracts announced, marking a drop of 42% over the last 12-month average of 57, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of solar technology contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation with 18 contracts and a 54.5% share Power Purchase Agreement: 12 contracts and a 36.4% share Consulting & Similar Services: three contracts and a 9.1% share.

China tops Asia-Pacific solar power contracts activity

China was the top country in the Asia-Pacific region for solar technology contracts recorded in June 2022 with 22 contracts and a 66.7% share, followed by India with eight contracts and a 24.2% share and Japan with one contract and a 3% share.

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts Datang Huayin Electric Power (China): 260.27MW from one contract Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (India): 200MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW from one contract Shandong Yijian Construction (China): 430MW from three contracts Shanghai Electric Power Construction (China): 268.07MW capacity from three contracts.

