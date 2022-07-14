View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Asia-Pacific Solar technology contracts activity drops 42% in June 2022

By Carmen

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in June 2022 saw 33 contracts announced, marking a drop of 42% over the last 12-month average of 57, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

The proportion of solar technology contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

  1. Project Implementation with 18 contracts and a 54.5% share
  2. Power Purchase Agreement: 12 contracts and a 36.4% share
  3. Consulting & Similar Services: three contracts and a 9.1% share.

China tops Asia-Pacific solar power contracts activity

China was the top country in the Asia-Pacific region for solar technology contracts recorded in June 2022 with 22 contracts and a 66.7% share, followed by India with eight contracts and a 24.2% share and Japan with one contract and a 3% share.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

  1. NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts
  2. Datang Huayin Electric Power (China): 260.27MW from one contract
  3. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (India): 200MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

  1. Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW from one contract
  2. Shandong Yijian Construction (China): 430MW from three contracts
  3. Shanghai Electric Power Construction (China): 268.07MW capacity from three contracts.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

Related Companies
BIS Both Industrial Services BV

Mechanical Equipment for Cooling Tower and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers

Visit Profile
Promecon

Process Control Systems for the Power Industry

Visit Profile
Quartzelec Ltd

Rotating Machine Services (up to 600MW) | HV / LV Contracting Services

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The power industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Power Technology