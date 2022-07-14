Asia-Pacific Solar technology contracts activity rises 9% in Q2 2022

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in Q2 2022 saw 171 contracts announced, marking a rise of 9% over the last four-quarter average of 157, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of solar technology contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation with 99 contracts and a 57.9% share Power Purchase Agreement: 37 contracts and a 21.6% share Supply & Erection: 20 contracts and an 11.7% share Consulting & Similar Services: 11 contracts and a 6.4% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three contracts and a 1.8% share Others: one contract and a 0.6% share.

China tops Asia-Pacific solar power contracts activity

China was the top country in the Asia-Pacific region for solar technology contracts recorded in Q2 2022 with 99 contracts and a 57.9% share, followed by India with 34 contracts and a 19.9% share and Japan with 11 contracts and a 6.4% share.

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

Rajasthan Renewable Energy (India): 10,000MW from one contract Riau Islands: 3,062MW from one contract County of Buxel and Government of Xinjiang Tacheng: 3,000MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

THDC India (India): 10,000MW from one contract Sunseap Group (Singapore): 3,062MW from one contract JERA (Japan): 2,700MW capacity from four contracts.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

