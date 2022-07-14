View all newsletters
July 14, 2022

Asia-Pacific Solar technology tenders activity drops 74% in Q2 2022

By Carmen

Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in Q2 2022 saw 23 tenders announced, marking a drop of 74% over the last four-quarter average of 90, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of solar technology tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Project Implementation with 19 tenders and an 82.6% share
  2. Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 17.4% share.

Pakistan tops Asia-Pacific solar power tenders activity

Pakistan was the top country in the Asia-Pacific region for solar technology tenders recorded in Q2 2022 with 13 tenders and a 56.5% share, followed by India with four tenders and a 17.4% share and the Maldives with three tenders and a 13% share.

Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

  1. NTPC Renewable Energy (India): 1,255MW from one tender
  2. Germany Trade And Invest (Germany): 214.95MW from four tenders
  3. NHPC (India): 75MW capacity from one tender.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

Topics in this article:
