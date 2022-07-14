Asia-Pacific T&D equipment tenders activity down 65% in June 2022

There were 21 T&D equipment tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in June 2022, marking a drop of 65% over the last 12-month average of 60, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.
-
Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.
T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in June 2022 with 21 tenders and a 55.3% share, followed by T&D Project with nine tenders and a 23.7% share and Generation Equipment with four tenders and a 10.5% share during the month.
The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:
- Supply & Erection: 14 tenders and a 66.7% share
- Project Implementation: six tenders and a 28.6% share
- Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one tender and a 4.8% share.
-
Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.
All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.
More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.