  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Asia-Pacific T&D equipment tenders activity up 8% in Q2 2022

By Carmen

There were 184 T&D equipment tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a rise of 8% over the last four-quarter average of 170, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 184 tenders and a 49.7% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 86 tenders and a 23.2% share and T&D Project with 55 tenders and a 14.9% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Supply & Erection: 151 tenders and an 82.1% share
  2. Project Implementation: 25 tenders and a 13.6% share
  3. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: eight tenders and a 4.3% share.

Thermal is top technology for Asia-Pacific T&D equipment tenders in Q2 2022

Looking at T&D equipment tenders by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, thermal accounted for four tenders with a 100% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

