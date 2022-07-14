Asia-Pacific T&D project contracts activity up 82% in Q2 2022

There were 89 T&D project contracts announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a rise of 82% over the last four-quarter average of 49, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 177 contracts and a 43.1% share, followed by T&D Project with 89 contracts and a 21.7% share and Generation Equipment with 58 contracts and a 14.1% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 53 contracts and a 59.6% share Consulting & Similar Services: 33 contracts and a 37.1% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three contracts and a 3.4% share.

Solar is top technology for Asia-Pacific T&D project contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at T&D project contracts by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, solar accounted for 26 contracts with a 65% share, followed by wind with nine contracts and a 22.5% share and thermal with four contracts and a 10% share.

Asia-Pacific T&D project contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of T&D project contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

NHPC (India): 1,000MW from three contracts Datang Huayin Electric Power (China): 260.27MW from one contract Shanxi International Energy Group (China): 100MW capacity from one contract.

Asia-Pacific T&D project contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 1,005.45MW from four contracts North China Power Engineering (China): 950MW from one contract Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW capacity from one contract.

