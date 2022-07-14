Electricity procurement contracts down 55% in June 2022

Electricity procurement contracts in June 2022 saw 40 contracts announced, marking a drop of 55% over the last 12-month average of 88, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was:Power Purchase Agreement with 40 contracts and a 100% share.

Asia-Pacific leads electricity procurement activity in June 2022

Comparing contracts activity in electricity procurement segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 14 contracts and a share of 35% during June 2022, followed by Europe with nine contracts and a 22.5% share and North America with eight contracts and a 20% share.

Solar is leading technology for electricity procurement contracts in June 2022

Among the technologies, solar accounted for 28 contracts with a 70% share, followed by wind with seven contracts and a 17.5% share and geothermal with two contracts and a 5% share.

Electricity procurement contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of electricity procurement contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Lyondellbasell Industries (United States): 216MW from two contracts Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (India): 200MW from one contract Uniper (Germany): 198MW capacity from one contract.

Electricity procurement contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Ocean Winds (Spain): 350MW from one contract ReNew Power (India): 217.6MW from two contracts Enerparc (Germany): 198MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

