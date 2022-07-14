View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Europe electricity procurement contracts activity down 66% in Q2 2022

By Carmen

There were 34 electricity procurement contracts announced in the Europe region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 66% over the last four-quarter average of 99, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in Q2 2022 with 62 contracts and a 27.2% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 50 contracts and a 21.9% share and T&D Equipment with 42 contracts and an 18.4% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Power Purchase Agreement: 33 contracts and a 97.1% share
  2. Electricity Supply: one contract and a 2.9% share.

Solar is top technology for Europe electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at electricity procurement contracts by the type of technology in the Europe region, solar accounted for 22 contracts with a 62.9% share, followed by wind with 12 contracts and a 34.3% share and hydro with one contract and a 2.9% share.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Europe electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of electricity procurement contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

  1. Meta Platforms (United States): 210MW from one contract
  2. Uniper (Germany): 198MW from one contract
  3. Axpo Polska (Poland): 165.6MW capacity from two contracts.

Europe electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

  1. Ocean Winds (Spain): 350MW from one contract
  2. Luxcara (Germany): 210MW from one contract
  3. Enerparc (Germany): 198MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

Related Companies
JR Gilbert Energy

Innovative Energy Solutions for the Power Industry

Visit Profile
BIS Both Industrial Services BV

Mechanical Equipment for Cooling Tower and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers

Visit Profile
Pneumofore

Vacuum Pumps and Compressors for Vapour Recovery, Gas Processing and Pipeline Drying

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The power industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Power Technology