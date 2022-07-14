Europe electricity procurement contracts activity down 66% in Q2 2022

There were 34 electricity procurement contracts announced in the Europe region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 66% over the last four-quarter average of 99, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in Q2 2022 with 62 contracts and a 27.2% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 50 contracts and a 21.9% share and T&D Equipment with 42 contracts and an 18.4% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Power Purchase Agreement: 33 contracts and a 97.1% share Electricity Supply: one contract and a 2.9% share.

Solar is top technology for Europe electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at electricity procurement contracts by the type of technology in the Europe region, solar accounted for 22 contracts with a 62.9% share, followed by wind with 12 contracts and a 34.3% share and hydro with one contract and a 2.9% share.

Europe electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of electricity procurement contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Meta Platforms (United States): 210MW from one contract Uniper (Germany): 198MW from one contract Axpo Polska (Poland): 165.6MW capacity from two contracts.

Europe electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Ocean Winds (Spain): 350MW from one contract Luxcara (Germany): 210MW from one contract Enerparc (Germany): 198MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

