Europe generation equipment contracts activity down 47% in Q2 2022

There were 50 generation equipment contracts announced in the Europe region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 47% over the last four-quarter average of 94, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template16_Contracts_Segment_Quarterly_2_2022_Europe_Generation_Equipment_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in Q2 2022 with 62 contracts and a 27.2% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 50 contracts and a 21.9% share and T&D Equipment with 42 contracts and an 18.4% share during the quarter.

Related

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 36 contracts and a 72% share Project Implementation: six contracts and a 12% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: six contracts and a 12% share Consulting & Similar Services: two contracts and a 4% share.

Wind is top technology for Europe generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at generation equipment contracts by the type of technology in the Europe region, wind accounted for 24 contracts with a 47.1% share, followed by solar with 11 contracts and a 21.6% share and nuclear with six contracts and an 11.8% share.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template16_Contracts_Segment_Quarterly_2_2022_Europe_Generation_Equipment_BarChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Europe generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of generation equipment contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

EP Produzione (Italy): 881MW from one contract Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses (United States): 194MW from one contract Aena SME (Spain): 142.42MW capacity from one contract.

Europe generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Demont (Italy) and Siemens Energy (Germany): 881MW from one contract MYR Group (United States): 194MW from one contract Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Spain): 66MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.