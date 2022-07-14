Europe Solar technology contracts activity drops 61% in Q2 2022

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

Europe solar technology contracts in Q2 2022 saw 48 contracts announced, marking a drop of 61% over the last four-quarter average of 123, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of solar technology contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Power Purchase Agreement with 22 contracts and a 45.8% share Project Implementation: 18 contracts and a 37.5% share Supply & Erection: eight contracts and a 16.7% share.

Germany tops Europe solar power contracts activity

Germany was the top country in the Europe region for solar technology contracts recorded in Q2 2022 with ten contracts and a 20.8% share, followed by Spain with nine contracts and an 18.8% share and Sweden with six contracts and a 12.5% share.

Europe solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Meta Platforms (United States): 210MW from one contract Uniper (Germany): 198MW from one contract Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses (United States): 194MW capacity from one contract.

Europe solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Luxcara (Germany): 210MW from one contract Enerparc (Germany): 198MW from one contract MYR Group (United States): 194MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

