Europe T&D equipment contracts activity up 17% in Q2 2022

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

There were 42 T&D equipment contracts announced in the Europe region in Q2 2022, marking a rise of 17% over the last four-quarter average of 36, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template16_Contracts_Segment_Quarterly_2_2022_Europe_T&D_Equipment_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in Q2 2022 with 62 contracts and a 27.2% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 50 contracts and a 21.9% share and T&D Equipment with 42 contracts and an 18.4% share during the quarter.

Related

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 34 contracts and an 81% share Consulting & Similar Services: three contracts and a 7.1% share Project Implementation: three contracts and a 7.1% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: two contracts and a 4.8% share.

Wind is top technology for Europe T&D equipment contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at T&D equipment contracts by the type of technology in the Europe region, wind accounted for eight contracts with an 88.9% share, followed by hydro with one contract and an 11.1% share.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template16_Contracts_Segment_Quarterly_2_2022_Europe_T&D_Equipment_BarChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.