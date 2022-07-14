Europe T&D equipment tenders activity down 54% in Q2 2022

There were 24 T&D equipment tenders announced in the Europe region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 54% over the last four-quarter average of 52, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Project stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in Q2 2022 with 69 tenders and a 53.9% share, followed by T&D Equipment with 24 tenders and an 18.8% share and Generation Equipment with 13 tenders and a 10.2% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 18 tenders and a 75% share Project Implementation: three tenders and a 12.5% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three tenders and a 12.5% share.

Nuclear is top technology for Europe T&D equipment tenders in Q2 2022

Looking at T&D equipment tenders by the type of technology in the Europe region, nuclear accounted for one tender with a 50% share, followed by thermal with one tender and a 50% share.

